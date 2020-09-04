New Acer Spin 7 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 powered 5G convertible notebook

Acer has this week unveiled a new addition to its range of convertible notebooks with the announcement of the imminent availability of the new Acer Spin 7 5G convertible notebook. The new Acer Spin 7 notebook is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform, supported by Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System, offering 5G connectivity across both mmWave and sub-6 GHz frequencies with download speeds up to 7.5 Gbps.

Featuring a 360 degree hinge design the Acer Spin 7 5G convertible notebook can be used as a tablet or laptop depending on your needs, and houses an Acer Active Stylus, a rechargeable stylus. Providing users with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, thanks to Wacom AES 1.0 technology. Offering users an authentic sketching or note-taking experience on the device’s touch screen.

“We envision notebooks of the future to provide exceptional productivity and portability with human-centric design, ultra-long battery life, blazing-fast 5G connectivity and beyond,” said Jerry Kao, Co-COO, Acer Inc. “The new Acer Spin 7 is an Always On, Always Connected notebook capable of keeping up with the modern work-from-anywhere lifestyle with its sleek form factor supporting up to multi-day use on a single charge.”

“We’re excited for Acer to launch their first-ever Windows on Snapdragon PC and launch the first device powered by the breakthrough Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform,” said Keith Kressin, SVP & GM, Computing & Edge Cloud, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Whether working remotely or on the go, 5G connectivity will transform how Spin 7 users experience their PC. The multi-day battery life, superior performance, AI acceleration, enhanced camera and audio technology, and enterprise-grade security features that the platform enables will deliver cutting-edge experiences and boost productivity.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Acer

