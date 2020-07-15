Dream Glass 4K augmented reality glasses

New augmented reality glasses have been launched via Indiegogo this month by DreamWorld AR, offering a way to enjoy personalised AR visuals in 4K. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the augmented reality glasses designed for smartphones, PlayStation 4, Xbox, Nintendo switch, laptops, drones and more.

“We all love the digital world inside our phone, which is very fun and useful. However, we still feel limited. How can we become the master of this digital world, setting our hands free and enjoy everything in large 3D screens? The answer is Augmented Reality (AR), which blends digital information into the real world and changes the way we look at it. It is the most immediate application of the 5G network and a game-changer of the consumer electronics industry. What DreamWorld does is to bring you a glimpse of the future and an invitation to dream BIG with us.”

“Snap-in, Strap-on. Embrace the power of Augmented Reality with Dream Glass 4K – The World’s first 4K Portable & Private AR entertainment system for the whole family. Dream Glass 4K is a plug & play AR headset with a 200″ AR screen for all contents, from your smartphone/tablet, game consoles, PC & Mac, drones, and more. It frees up your hands and immerses your eyes in 3D, showing everything in private, together with surrounding safety awareness.”

“DreamWorld is back! Thanks to your incredible support back in 2019, we were able to bring our first project into reality and made it the MOST funded project of Augmented Reality Glasses in crowdfunding history. Since our last successful crowdfunding project, we’ve fulfilled rewards and connected over 3,000 users worldwide. “

Source : Indiegogo

