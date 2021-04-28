New GIGABYTE Aorus 4K console gaming monitors launched

GIGABYTE has this week launched its new AORUS 4K gaming monitor offering full HDMI 2.1 and compatibility with next-generation game consoles to provide “120 Hz high refresh rates and beyond”. In-game enhancements, including Aim Stabilizer, Black Equalizer, and Active Noise Cancellation the GIGABYTE Aorus 4K gaming monitors are now available to purchase ranging from 32-inch, 43-inch to 48-inch in size depending on your needs.

“The GIGABYTE AORUS 4K tactical gaming monitors are the ultimate two-way monitors. Not only do they promise an esports-grade display performance of up to 144Hz refresh rate and 0.5 ms response time, they also take full advantage of the HDMI 2.1 connector’s bandwidth for getting the most out of the new-gen consoles, making them the ideal displays for gaming across different platforms.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Through the HDMI 2.1 connectivity, gamers are able to fully enjoy extreme gaming performance powered by high-end graphics cards, such as the RTX 30 series while gaming on PC. When paired with the new-gen consoles, gamers for the first time can play their favorite AAA game titles at 120Hz for ultra-smooth gameplay at a stunning 4K resolution. In addition to the display performance supremacy, GIGABYTE has also succeeded in optimizing gaming experience with AORUS exclusive tactical features.”

Source : Aorus

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals