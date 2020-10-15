QNAP 4-bay TS-451D2 Intel J4025 Dual-core NAS

QNAP has launched a new 4-bay network attached storage system this month in the form of the QNAP TS-451D2 NAS. two versions are available offering TS-451D2-2G: 4 drive bays, 2 GB DDR4 memory (supports up to 8 GB dual-channel) or TS-451D2-4G: 4 drive bays, 4 GB DDR4 memory (supports up to 8 GB dual-channel). The NAS is powered by an Intel Celeron J4025 dual-core 2.0 GHz processor (burst up to 2.9 GHz), with hot-swappable 3.5-inch SATA 6 Gbpss drive bays and connectivity is provided in the form of 2x Gigabit RJ45 ports, 1x HDMI 2.0 4K 60Hz output; 4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) Type-A ports.

“The 4-bay TS-451D2 provides high storage potential for home and small business users to store, share, and back up files. Business users can leverage its dual-core Intel processor to enable seamless multi-user on-premises/remote access to work files, while home users can enjoy a high-quality multimedia experience with both streaming and direct 4K HDMI 2.0 output. Cloud Storage Gateways allow you to leverage your existing cloud storage to deploy a hybrid-cloud solution, while a built-in App Center provides a wide range of applications to add additional functionality to the TS-451D2.”

“HBS provides comprehensive backup and data recovery; QuDedup deduplicates data at the source to reduce storage usage, bandwidth usage, and backup time. Cloud storage gateways leverage cloud services to realize hybrid cloud structure and ensure low-latency access to clouds. Snapshots fully record the system status and data. If files are accidentally deleted or modified, you can quickly restore previously-recorded data.”

Visit the official QNAP product page for full specifications, pricing and worldwide availability. If you are interested in building your very own network attached storage system, we recently featured a Raspberry Pi NAS tutorial which may be of interest.

Source : QNAP : NASCompares

