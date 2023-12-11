Tarsier 3D VR180 8K spatial video UHD camera with live streaming

The Tarsier 8K VR camera is a compact user-friendly and high-quality virtual reality (VR) camera. The Tarsier camera is designed to shoot 8K spatial video with two side-by-side lenses, mimicking the perspective of human eyes. Not only is it compatible with popular platforms like YouTube and TikTok, but its compact, lightweight, and portable design also makes it an ideal choice for those looking to delve into VR experiences.

The Tarsier 8K VR Camera is a testament to the integration of advanced technology and user-friendly design. It’s a compact camera designed specifically for VR 180 frame, creating a seamless blend of convenience and sophistication. The camera’s two custom lenses and 8K UHD video capabilities allow it to capture the world from the user’s perspective, making viewers feel as if they were in the user’s place. This immersive 3D vision brings a new dimension to visual experiences, enhancing the sense of presence and engagement for viewers. Early bird promotions are now available for the groundbreaking project from roughly $499 or £399 (depending on current exchange rates).

One of the key features of the Tarsier 8K VR Camera is its exceptional image and video clarity. With vibrant colors and intricate nuances, this camera delivers high-quality images and videos that are as close to reality as possible. Moreover, it offers a wide range of bitrate options, up to 200Mbps, allowing users to tailor their video settings for the perfect balance between file size and image quality.

3D VR180 UHD VR camera

The Tarsier 8K VR Camera’s compatibility with popular platforms like YouTube and TikTok makes it a versatile tool for content creators. It can be connected easily, making it an ideal choice for those starting with VR experiences. This compatibility extends to VR headsets like Meta Quest, PlayStation VR, and Apple Vision Pro, unlocking a new level of visual excellence.

The new Tarsier model has been improved with the addition of Thunderbolt 4 and USB 3.2 ports, and a 3.5mm Jack on the side, addressing the inconvenience of the previous model’s single USB-C port. This supports 40 Gbps (5 GB/s) throughput and allows tunneling of DisplayPort and PCI Express, enabling quick transfer of music and movies and sending 8K @60 Hz with HDR10 color via DP Alternate Mode.

Assuming that the Tarsier funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2024. To learn more about the Tarsier 3D VR180 8K spatial video UHD camera project explore the promotional video below.

8K spatial video

The Tarsier 8K VR Camera also features a built-in beauty cam for creating immersive VR photos and enhancing selfies with one click. This feature adds an element of fun and creativity, allowing users to experiment with their visual content.

The Tarsier 8K VR Camera is a compact, user-friendly, and high-quality tool for creating immersive VR experiences. Its advanced technology, exceptional image and video clarity, and compatibility with popular platforms and VR headsets make it a standout in the realm of VR cameras. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned content creator, the Tarsier 8K VR Camera is a worthwhile investment for exploring the world of VR.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and feature breakdown for the 3D VR180 8K spatial video UHD camera, jump over to the official Tarsier crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



