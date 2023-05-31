Lenovo ThinkReality VRX virtual reality headset now available from £1,300

Today, Lenovo ahead of AWE USA 2023 announce the launch of its previously unveiled virtual reality (VR) headset the ThinkReality VRX, designed specifically for enterprise. This all-in-one VR headset is now available for purchase in select markets worldwide and is now available to purchase in the United Kingdom. The ThinkReality VRX is an immersive and comfortable VR solution that boasts a slim profile. It utilizes a six-degrees-of-freedom (6DoF) system, which allows users to move freely within the virtual environment.

Powered by the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 processor, this headset delivers high-quality performance and graphics. It also offers full-color, high-resolution pass-through capabilities, making it suitable for mixed reality applications.

Virtual reality headset

The pricing for the ThinkReality VRX starts at £1304 and is expected to be available in select markets worldwide starting in June 2023. Lenovo also offers enterprise pricing based on the volume of deployment, allowing businesses to customize their solutions according to their specific needs. To make it even more convenient for customers, Lenovo offers Device as a Service (DaaS) financing and service models through TruScale, ensuring that customers can adopt and scale XR solutions more easily.

Lenovo ThinkReality VRX

“Experience the evolution of Enterprise VR with the Lenovo ThinkReality VRX all-in-one headset. The immersive, lightweight, slim profile, six-degrees-of-freedom (6DoF) VR device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR chipset and provides full-colour, high-resolution passthrough capabilities for mixed reality applications. The ThinkReality VRX is also supported by a full suite of end-to-end services to help organisations achieve success and realise ROI faster.”

If you’re interested in learning more about the ThinkReality VRX, you can visit Lenovo’s dedicated web page for detailed information by following the link below. Or for those attending AWE USA 2023 in Santa Clara, US, from May 31 to June 2, 2023, Lenovo has set up a booth (#219) where you can have a hands-on experience with the ThinkReality VRX. offering a fantastic opportunity to see the headset in action and explore its capabilities firsthand.

Source : Lenovo



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals