ScanX affordable 3D scanner from $350

Anyone searching for an affordable 3D scanner may be interested in the ScanX 3D Scanner created by Xtrude Labs. Specifically designed for 3D printing and prototyping the affordable 3D scanner is capable of transporting real-life objects into the digital world.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $350 or £269. If the ScanX 3D Scanner Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the ScanX 3D Scanner project watch the promotional video below.

“I started this project a year ago because of my need for an affordable 3d scanner for my 3d printing and prototyping business. After weeks of searching for a solution that fit my needs I decided to embark on a journey of testing and creating my own 3d scanner. After months of design and testing different hardware and writing my own program to run the scanner I realized that I had created a very affordable and simplistic prototype that provides detailed results and could be used at the entry level. “

“Since then I have honed the design into a powerful tool for my shop, which has been an extremely valuable asset ever since. This unit is driven by a Raspberry pi 3b with a Raspi motor Hat and 3.5” touchscreen TFT. This unit has WIFI connectivity which allows you to effortlessly and wirelessly send your scans directly to your PC. I also created a simplistic GUI for the scanner which is user friendly and elegant. “

The ScanX 3D Scanner is built tough and with quality hardware say it’s creators and is housed in a casing made from biodegradable PLA (polylactic-acid) derived from corn. For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs, jump over to the official ScanX 3D Scanner crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals