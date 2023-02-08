Revopoint RANGE ifrared structured light 3D scanner

If you are searching for a way to scan large objects in high detail you might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign which has raised over $1 million thanks to over 2500 backers with still 37 days remaining. The Revopoint RANGE has been designed to provide an affordable yet accurate big object infrared structured light 3D scanner.

Offering a working distance of 300 to 800 mm and a single frame precision of up to 0.1 mm. It single capture range is 300 and 16mm is by 650 mm at 600 mm and it features a full colour scanning RGB camera. Not bad for under $500. Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $474 or £394 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The RANGE’s powerful new infrared light projector more than doubles its scanning distance to up to 800mm[1] while retaining an impressive single-frame precision of up to 0.1mm. Making the RANGE a powerful tool for scanning large objects like cars, furniture, and industrial parts. It even makes scanning a human body in just one scan possible.”

“Level up your ability to deliver impressive interior design customization by scanning furniture, fittings, or even whole rooms and creating full-color vivid 3D models for use in interior design software like DreamPlan or MagicPlan. Always ensure custom pieces will fit your car with the RANGE’s fast and accurate scanning. Previously building custom parts like a wide body kit would take tens of hours and countless trials and errors to create pieces that fit. But with the RANGE, you can quickly capture and measure the exact dimensions even when scanning complicated geometric surfaces.”

If the Revopoint RANGE crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the Revopoint RANGE 3D scanner project play the promotional video below.

“Restoration and preservation of large statues, historical artifacts, and antique furniture have never been easier with the RANGE. Its handheld scanning mode, lightweight, and compatibility with iOS and Android devices make it a portable, versatile tool capable of capturing large artworks without needing to move or touch them.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the 3D scanner, jump over to the official Revopoint RANGE crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





