Tronxy XY-3 SE 3D printer now available on Kickstarter from $319

If you are searching for a versatile 3D printer which also allows you to laser in graved materials, you may be interested in a new product launch via Kickstarter this month in the form of the Tronxy XY-3 SE. Offering a powerful dual colour 3D printer and laser engraver in one desktop system.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $319 or £234 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Tronxy XY-3 SE campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the Tronxy XY-3 SE 3D printer project checkout the promotional video below.

“Unlike other printers, XY-3 SE offers you a better, more immersive 3D printing experience with a highly interactive 3.5-inch full-color Human Machine Interface (HMI) touch screen with exclusive browser function. It allows you to preview prints in a crystal-clear mode: what you see is what you get! Fast response with error-free feedback for better results. Intuitive, user-friendly and simple to use.”

“Nothing is more painful than watching your build fail before your eyes due to imprecise printer stability or printers that lose synchronization between axes. Not to mention frustrating issues like walls caving in, curling, and cracking. Print without worry using Tronxy XY-3 SE! With dual z-axis and timing belt, the printing process becomes fluid, steady and speedy. Better synchronization, greater stability and higher printing accuracy for your most important projects”

“Tronxy is simple yet sublime. Its 2 main modular parts require only 10 screws for full assembly. It’s so easy that anyone can put it together in less than 5 minutes. Unbox, plug in, switch on and start printing in a snap. Made of aluminum and rigid sheet metal, Tronxy XY-3 is incredibly strong, made for high-pressure, is corrosion-resistant and water-repellent. With superior rigidity, it delivers accurate prints every time.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the 3D printer, jump over to the official Tronxy XY-3 SE crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

