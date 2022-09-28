T2.9 35mm DSLR anamorphic lens $1,445

Photographers in the market for a new 35mm 1.8x anamorphic lens might be interested in the new lens created by the team at Great Joy. Once again the photography engineers have taken to Indiegogo to launch their latest camera lens which has already raised over $250,000 thanks to over 180 backers with still 35 days remaining. The new budget anamorphic lens offers a 1.8x constant squeeze ratio and an image circle of 32 x 24 mm together with six mount options.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $1445 or £1346 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 14% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“GREAT JOY 1.8x Anamorphic Lens goes further with 35mm 1.8x joining the lineup. Together with 1.8x 50mm Anamorphic Lens and more focal lengths in the future, you can enrich your story and deepen your plot in different scenes and environments. 35mm T2.9 1.8x Anamorphic Lens has a constant 1.8x squeeze factor from 0.7m minimum focus distance to INF. As a wide-angle lens, 35mm 1.8x Anamorphic lens still has very prominent oval bokeh. “

DSLR anamorphic lens

If the T2.9 35mm 1.8x campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the T2.9 35mm 1.8x anamorphic lens project play the promotional video below.

“Adopting the new optical structure design with the latest optics coating technology, 1.8x 35mm lens greatly optimized the light transmittance and controlled the flares not to over-streak across the frame. It only gives out the subtle but pleasing flare when shot directly to the strong light. Whether it is photographing a city or nature, the 35mm Lens has its own flair, making shots clean and highlighting the subject, satisfying the taste of some professionals. The flare color depends on the light source.”

“GREAT JOY 1.8x 35mm Anamorphic Lens has the same horizontal field of view as FF 21mm spherical lens. Whether you are shooting in a narrow space or somewhere else outdoors, this lens could gain a wide vision.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the anamorphic lens, jump over to the official T2.9 35mm 1.8x crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo



