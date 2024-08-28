32 Inch M4 iMac Pro Specs & Details Revealed

Apple is gearing up to introduce a new addition to its desktop lineup: the 32-inch iMac Pro. This highly anticipated model is set to replace the older Intel-based iMacs, bringing forth a range of significant upgrades and enhanced specifications. With an expected launch date in late 2025, the 32-inch iMac Pro promises to deliver innovative display technology, improved processing power, and expanded connectivity options, catering to the needs of professional users.

Development and Transition

The larger iMac Pro is currently in the development phase, signifying a notable shift in Apple’s desktop strategy. This transition aims to focus on more powerful and efficient hardware, moving away from the reliance on Intel-based models. By embracing Apple’s own silicon, the iMac Pro is poised to offer enhanced performance and energy efficiency, aligning with the company’s broader vision for its product ecosystem.

Stunning Display Technology

One of the standout features of the new iMac Pro will be its impressive display. You can expect a 30 or 32-inch ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth and fluid visuals. Leveraging mini-LED technology, this display will offer superior contrast, brightness, and energy efficiency compared to traditional LCD panels. The mini-LED backlight system allows for precise local dimming, resulting in deeper blacks, brighter highlights, and an overall more immersive viewing experience.

30 or 32-inch ProMotion display

120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals

Mini-LED technology for enhanced contrast and brightness

Improved energy efficiency compared to traditional LCDs

Refined Design and Cooling

The design of the new iMac Pro will bear resemblance to the current 24-inch iMac, maintaining a sleek and modern aesthetic. However, to accommodate the more powerful hardware and ensure optimal performance, the chassis will be slightly thicker. This design change is necessary to incorporate enhanced cooling systems, ensuring that the iMac Pro can handle demanding tasks without compromising on stability or longevity.

Unparalleled Processing Power

Under the hood, the iMac Pro is expected to be powered by either the M4 Pro or M4 Max chips, representing a significant leap in performance compared to previous models. These next-generation Apple silicon chips will offer substantial improvements in processing speed, graphics capabilities, and overall efficiency. However, due to the cooling requirements, it is unlikely that the iMac Pro will feature the Ultra chip variant, which is reserved for more specialized and high-end configurations.

M4 Pro or M4 Max chips for enhanced performance

Significant improvements in processing speed and graphics capabilities

Optimized efficiency for demanding workloads

Enhanced AI and Expanded Connectivity

The new iMac Pro will also showcase Apple’s advancements in artificial intelligence, thanks to the integration of Apple Intelligence. This enhanced AI capability will enable more intuitive and efficient workflows, assisting users in various tasks and optimizing system performance. Additionally, the iMac Pro will offer expanded port options, similar to those found on the Mac Studio, providing professionals with a wide range of connectivity options. However, it is worth noting that the HDMI port may not be included in this model.

Release Timeline and Pricing

Apple enthusiasts and professionals can expect the new 32-inch iMac Pro to be released in the second half of 2025, likely around October. This timeline aligns with Apple’s typical product release schedule, ensuring that the iMac Pro benefits from the latest advancements in technology and manufacturing processes.

In terms of pricing, the estimated starting price for the M4 Pro model of the iMac Pro is around $3,200. For those seeking even higher performance, configurations equipped with the M4 Max chip could approach the $4,000 mark. While this may seem steep, the iMac Pro targets professional users who require top-of-the-line specifications and are willing to invest in a powerful and reliable workstation.

The upcoming 32-inch iMac Pro represents a significant milestone in Apple’s desktop lineup, combining innovative display technology, enhanced processing power, and expanded connectivity options. With its release slated for late 2025, this new model is set to replace the older Intel-based iMacs and provide professionals with a powerful and efficient tool for their demanding workflows. As anticipation builds, the iMac Pro promises to redefine the capabilities of Apple’s desktop computers, setting a new standard for performance and innovation in the industry.

Source & Image Credit: Matt Talks Tech



