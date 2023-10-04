2024 Skoda Enyaq vRS EV unveiled

Skoda has unveiled a performance version of their Enyaq, the new 2024 Skoda Enyaq vRS, and the car comes with 340PS or 335 horsepower, which is up some 41PS over the previous model.

The car comes with a range of 340 miles it has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 5.5 seconds, and it comes with charging speeds of between 125kW to 175kW and a 10-80% charge on a 175kW or faster DC rapid charger takes approximately 28 minutes.

Despite the significant increase in power and performance, the improvements do not come at the expense of range. Indeed, thanks to a recalibration of the motors and the introduction of new power management software, the new 2024 MY Enyaq is even more efficient than the previous model. The new model has a provisional WLTP range of 340 miles – a 16 mile increase for the coupé (336 miles for the SUV – a 15 mile increase). The battery capacity remains unchanged at 77kWh usable.

Škoda is also boosting equipment levels for Enyaq vRS buyers – adding to the already generous specification list with a number of new features and technologies. These include travel assist and speed assist, walk away locking, rear side airbags, rear window blinds, rear USB-C charging ports and tow bar prep.

You can find out more details about the new 2024 Skoda Enyaq vRS over at Skoda at the link below, the car will be available to order from the end of October.

Source Skoda



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals