2024 Skoda Enyaq gets more power and faster charging

Skoda has announced that their 2024 Skoda Enyaq will come with faster charging and also with more powerful powertrains, including a new 85 and 85x powertrain that will come with 286 PS.

The top model the vRS version will come with 340 PS and Skoda has said that their new 2024 Skoda Enyaq will feature optimized battery charging and management and will come with a new pre-conditioning feature that is designed to reduce charging times.

Škoda Auto is comprehensively updating its Enyaq family for the 2024 model year. For the first time ever, the Czech car maker’s popular battery-electric model is also available with the Laurin & Klement trim line, which boasts lavish standard equipment. The technical upgrades bring even more powerful drivetrains, shorter charging times and an increased range. In addition, the new vehicle software features a new, more intuitive user interface.

Martin Jahn, Škoda Auto Board Member for Sales and Marketing, says: “Our Enyaq family has helped us kick off electric mobility in style – in the first nine months of 2023 alone, we recorded around 55,000 deliveries worldwide, an increase of more than 47 percent year-on-year. This success also motivates us to consistently improve the model further. We have listened carefully to our customers: in the new model year, we are introducing the new Enyaq L&K trim line, even more powerful and efficient drivetrains and the new software version featuring an infotainment interface that is more functional and intuitive than ever before.”

You can find out more information about the new 2024 Skoda Enyaq over at the Skoda website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing for these new mopdels.

Source Skoda



