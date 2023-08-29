Geeky Gadgets

The Latest Technology News



2024 iPad Pro to get major revamp

By

2024 iPad Pro

Apple’s 2024 iPad Pro will apparently get some major upgrades next year, the device is apparently going to be getting a complete revamp in 2024. The news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his weekly Power On newsletter.

The 2024 iPad Pro will come with a new Apple M3 silicon processor and the device will feature an OLED display, there will be two size options, one with an 11-inch display and the other with a 13-inch display.

The updated iPad Pro will come with a new Magic Keyboard which is designed to make the iPad Pro look even more like a laptop when used with the device, you can see more details from Mark Gurman below.

The next iPad Pro models — codenamed J717, J718, J720 and J721 — will shift to the next-generation M3 chip. They will also be Apple’s first tablets with OLED displays, the same types of screens used on the iPhone since the X model in 2017. They are crisper and brighter, and reproduce colors more accurately.

The new models will come in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes. That’s similar to the existing lineup, but the larger model is currently 12.9 inches.

So it looks like it may be a good idea to wait until next year if you are considering a new iPad Pro as Apple will be making some major changes rto their high end iPads next year.

Source Bloomberg

Filed Under: Apple, Apple iPad, Top News



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.
Geeky Gadgets