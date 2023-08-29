2024 iPad Pro to get major revamp

Apple’s 2024 iPad Pro will apparently get some major upgrades next year, the device is apparently going to be getting a complete revamp in 2024. The news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his weekly Power On newsletter.

The 2024 iPad Pro will come with a new Apple M3 silicon processor and the device will feature an OLED display, there will be two size options, one with an 11-inch display and the other with a 13-inch display.

The updated iPad Pro will come with a new Magic Keyboard which is designed to make the iPad Pro look even more like a laptop when used with the device, you can see more details from Mark Gurman below.

The next iPad Pro models — codenamed J717, J718, J720 and J721 — will shift to the next-generation M3 chip. They will also be Apple’s first tablets with OLED displays, the same types of screens used on the iPhone since the X model in 2017. They are crisper and brighter, and reproduce colors more accurately.

The new models will come in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes. That’s similar to the existing lineup, but the larger model is currently 12.9 inches.

So it looks like it may be a good idea to wait until next year if you are considering a new iPad Pro as Apple will be making some major changes rto their high end iPads next year.

Source Bloomberg



