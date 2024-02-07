2024 BMW 5 Series Touring unveiled

The new 2024 BMW 5 Series Touring has been unveiled and the car will be available as a plugin -in hybrid and as fully electric vehicles, plus petrol and diesel options, there will be a range of different models available in the lineup.

The latest BMW car gets a range of upgrades over the previous model including an updated design, plus updated technology with a 12.3-inch curved display for the driver and a 14.9-inch Control Display.

The BMW 5 Series Touring, the epitome of driving pleasure, sporty elegance and modern functionality in the premium upper mid-range segment, is entering a new era. The sixth generation of the BMW 5 Series Touring is more progressive than ever, featuring numerous digital innovations, pioneering systems for automated driving and parking, increased sustainability throughout the entire product life cycle and, for the first time, an all-electric drive in the form of the BMW i5 Touring. The new BMW 5 Series Touring is a sophisticated all-rounder for everyday driving and touring, offering stylish presence, superior sportiness, versatility and spacious comfort.

A flexible drive architecture allows model variants with highly efficient petrol and diesel engines, plug-in hybrid systems and purely electric drive systems to be produced on a single production line at the BMW Group’s Dingolfing plant. The launch in Germany, many other European countries and Japan will begin in May 2024, with other markets to follow in June 2024.

You can find out more information about the new 2024 BMW 5 Series Touring over at BMW at the link below, the new electric and plugin-in hybrid models will be available this summer.

Source BMW



