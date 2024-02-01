BMW Z4 Pure Impulse edition gets a manual

BMW is launching a new version of the Z4 M40i, the BMW Z4 Pure Impulse edition the car comes with a six-speed manual transmission and the car will launch in March, it is coming to the UK, Germany, the USA, China, and Japan.

As well as the manual gearbox, the new limited edition version of the BMW M4 comes with 19-inch light alloy wheels at the front and 20-inch light allow wheels at the rear, there are also a range of other upgrades.

The pairing of a straight-six engine with a six-speed manual gearbox means the new edition of the BMW Z4 M40i represents a unique proposition in this segment – and also a highly exclusive set-up within the BMW product portfolio. In fact, the only models in the current range available with this drive configuration are high-performance sports cars from BMW M GmbH. But now a BMW M Performance model is set to join them with the arrival of the BMW Z4 M40i Pure Impulse edition.

The 3.0-litre unit in the BMW Z4 M40i owes its familiar free-revving performance, instantaneous power delivery and silky smoothness to the latest M TwinPower Turbo technology.

You can find out more information about the new BMW Z4 Pure Impulse edition over at the BMW website at the link below, the car will retail for £60,675 in the UK.

