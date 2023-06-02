2023 Motorola Razr gets official

Earlier we saw the new Motorola Razr Plus smartphone, Motorola also unveiled their new 2023 Motorola Razr, this handset comes with similar specifications, although the device features a smaller cover display and different cameras.

The 2023 Motorola Razr comes with a 1.5-inch cover display with a resolution of 193 x 268 pixels, the main display is the same with a 6.9-inch folding pOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels, and it comes with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The razr/razr 40 features the same incredibly smooth and vivid internal display, teardrop hinge and iconic form factor as the razr+/razr 40 ultra. While the most noticeable difference of the new razr/razr 40 is a smaller external display, it maintains all the features expected from a high end smartphone.

The new razr/razr 40 comes with a distinct and stylish look, combining Gorilla Glass and a premium vegan leather. It’s easy to grip, soft to the touch and comes with trendy colors selected in partnership with Pantone, such as: the Sage Green, a contemporary green tone, Vanilla Cream, a true off white classic and Summer Lilac, which is a mystical purple shade.

You can find out more information about the new 2023 Motorola Razr lover at Motorola at the link below, the handset will go on sale in Europe for €1,199.99 and it will land in the USA in the ‘coming months’.

Source Motorola



