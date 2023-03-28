2023 Motorola Moto Edge+ spotted on Google Play Console

It looks like Motorola is getting ready to launch a new smartphone the new 2023 Motorola Moto Edge+ has been spotted on the Google Play Console and the device may launch soon.

The 2022 Motorola Moto Edge+ smartphone launched in March of last year, so we may get to see its replacement sometime soon, possibly sometime next month.

The new 2023 Motorola Moto Edge+ is expected to get a number of upgrades over the 2023 model, the handset is listed on the Google play console with the model number Motorola rtwo.

The listing has revealed that the handset will come with a display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the display size is not known, although the model that launched last year had a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, so we may see something similar in this new model.

The Google Play Console has confirmed that the handset will have 12GB of RAM and it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor.

The existing handset comes with a range of cameras with a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear, we are expecting a similar setup for the new model. The current model comes with a 60-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies, two 50-megapixel rear cameras, and a 12-megapixel rear camera, it is not clear as yet whether the cameras will get a major upgrade.

Source Myfixguide





