2023 ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED laptop

ASUS has this week introduced this years Zenbook Pro 16X OLED laptop building on previous specifications and designs. The 2023 version now features a 16″ 3.2 K 120 Hz OLED HDR Dolby Vision touchscreen offering an aspect ratio of 16:10 and response time of just 0.2 milliseconds. Powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13905H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU with NVIDIA Studio drivers supported by LPDDR5X DRAM 7500 MHz memory.

Other features features include 2 TB PCIe 4.0 x 4 SSD with a 6500 MB/s transfer speed, in an elegant 16.9 mm-thin 2.4 kg-light chassis with full I/O ports including the latest SD Express 7.0 card reader, HDMI 2.1, two Thunderbolt 4 slots, and a long-lasting 96 Wh high-capacity battery.

Zenbook Pro 16X OLED laptop

“It has been great to innovate with ASUS to co-engineer cutting-edge technology called System-on-Module,” said Josh Newman, Vice President, Client Product Marketing and Management. “With Intel’s CPU leadership and ASUS’ expertise in the PC industry, our partnership turns these ideas into reality that delights our customers around the world. The 13th Gen Intel Core processor inside the ZenBook Pro 16X OLED is the first to realize the vision of ASUS’ System on Module initiative.”

“With the rise of ubiquitous connectivity and data-intensive applications, today’s consumers demand responsive experiences and extended battery life at their fingertips,” said Raj Hazra, senior vice president and general manager of Micron’s Compute and Networking Business Unit. “As a critical component of ASUS Supernova SoM Design, Micron’s LPDDR5X answers the need for faster data access combined with low power levels by enabling the world’s first laptops with this memory at peak speeds.”

“The ASUS Supernova SoM Design provides the core components of an embedded processing system—including processor cores, communication interfaces, and memory blocks—on a single production-ready printed circuit board (PCB).

This modular packaging technique has a number of benefits, including a reduction of the motherboard core area by 38%, which increases the overall cooling efficiency of the system. This in turn leaves extra room for the GPU power components, enabling this device to be equipped with top-notch NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, giving users more stability, higher GPU performance and helping them to reach higher TDP values.

The design also shortens the distance between the CPU and the memory chips, allowing the use of premium low-power LPDDR5X DRAM, which runs at a frequency of 7500 MHz. In addition, the laptop uses a liquid metal thermal compound that reduces the CPU temperature by up to 7° C in high-performance mode, allowing the laptop to achieve a total combined TDP of up to 155 W.”

Source : ASUS





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals