2022 Porsche 911 GT3 sees a significant price increase

Porsche spilled the rest of the beans when it comes to the 2022 911 GT3. The car was unveiled back in February, and Porsche offered details on the ride at the time but withheld pricing information. Pricing details have now been announced, and anyone ready to raid the piggy bank might want to sit down.

The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 starts at an MSRP of $161,100. That’s $17,500 more expensive than the 2021 911 GT3 that started at $143,600. The massively increased price brings some upgrades in the form of a race-derived suspension and larger brakes.

The car also gets new technology on the interior, including the latest version of the Porsche Communication Management system. The new tech has driven the 2022 911 line up in price across the board. The basic 911 Carrera starts at $101,200 while the 911 Turbo S Cabriolet starts at $219,800. The 2022 911 GT3 will land at dealerships this fall.

