2022 Audi cars get Apple Music

Audi has announced that Apple Music will be available in some of its 2022 model cars. Apple Music will be built into the Audi in-car infotainment system.

The carmaker has said that this feature will be available in Europe, North America, and Japan at launch, it will be rolled out as an over-the-air update.

The new Apple Music integration allows customers to access their personal Apple Music account directly from the Audi infotainment system, with no bluetooth or USB required. After linking an active subscription to the vehicle, Apple Music subscribers can access Apple Music’s full catalog of 90 million songs, and tens of thousands of playlists, including hundreds of new mood and activity playlists, personalized mixes, and genre stations – all ad-free.

“Integrating Apple Music into the Audio infotainment system marks the next step in the collaboration between Audi and Apple,” said Christiane Zorn, Head of Product Marketing at Audi. “For our customers, it means that we are offering them direct access to their own personalized listening experience. This is our understanding of a premium digital in-car experience. At Audi we are systematically driving the digitalization of the vehicle and we are convinced that the interior is increasingly developing into a third living space”.

You can find out more details about Apple Music integration into 2022 models cars over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Audi

