2021 Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 specifications leaked

Samsung is expected to launch a number of new devices before the end of 2021, one of them is a new Android tablet, the 2021 Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.

Some specifications for the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 have apparently leaked, the handset will come with a display which is rumored to be around 8.7 inches.

The display will apparently come with a Full HD+ resolution and the device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor,

It will apparently come with a choice of two RAM options 3GB or 4GB and there will be one storage option 128GB. If you need some additional storage the handset will come with a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The tablet will feature a single camera on the front for Selfies and a single camera on the back for photos and videos. As yet we do not know what megapixels these cameras will come with.

Those are the only specifications we know so far on the new 20211 Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet, the device will apparently launch next month around the same time as the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The Galaxy S21 FE is rumored to launch on the 29th of September, so this new tablet may launch on the same day.

Source 91 Mobiles

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals