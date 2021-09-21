Samsung Galaxy S21 FE listed on Google AR Core site

We are still waiting for Samsung to make their Galaxy S21 FE smartphone official, the device has now been listed by Google on the AR Core support website.

The handset is listed on the website as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition, so it looks like Samsung could be planning to launch the handset soon. A previous rumor has suggested that it will launch on the 29th of October.

We previously heard a range of specifications for the new Samsung Galaxy S21, the device is rumored to come with a 6.4 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 and there may also be another model with an Exynos 2100, it will also come with a 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will have a range of cameras on the front there will be a 32 megapixel camera for making video calls and taking Selfies.

On the rear of the handset there will be a triple camera setup, this will include a 12 megapixel wide camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8 megapixel telephoto camera. As soon as we get some details on when the handset will launch, we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena

