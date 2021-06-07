2021 Kia Niro EV starts under $40,000

Kia has offered some details on the 2021 Niro electric vehicle that carries over mostly unchanged from the 2020 year model. The electric vehicle continues to offer 239 miles of driving range per charge. It also continues to be eligible for state and local utility incentives depending on where it’s purchased.

For 2021, the vehicle has standard rear occupant alert that’s door-logic based. Niro also gets wireless Apple CarPaly and Android Auto. The car also has remote start functionality supporting cabin preheating or cooling to make it comfortable before the occupants get in.

Other features include available DriveWise Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)2. including Leading Vehicle Departure Alert, Highway Driving Assist, and Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control. Pricing starts at $39,090 for the EX version or $44,650 for the EX Premium version. Neither MSRP includes the $1175 destination charge.

