2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is now available to order

Dodge has created the most powerful SUV in the world, and the order books are open as of today. That SUV is the 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat. Under the hood of the SUV is the renowned supercharged 710 horsepower Hellcat V-8 packing 645 pound-feet of torque. With that much power, you won’t be surprised to hear that the Durango Hellcat is expensive.

It starts at $82,490, including the destination fee. One of the coolest things about the incredibly fast SUV is that it can also tow with a towing capability of 8700 pounds. Buying a Durango Hellcat also includes a one-day driver training experience at the Bondurant High Performance Driving School.

One caveat to getting your hands on a Durango Hellcat is that it will only be billed for a single year. The upside is Dodge has put no limit on the units that can be ordered. That means it’s not limited-edition, but it will only be made for a single year model.

