2020 Nissan Leaf pricing announced for the US

Nissan has announced the list pricing for the 2020 Nissan Leaf in the US. The car will come in a basic 40 kWh battery pack version for the Leaf S and Leaf SV. An uplevel Plus version includes a 62kWh battery pack. The smaller battery is good for 149 miles per charge, with the larger battery good for 226 miles per charge.

The Leaf S starts at $31,600 with the SV starting at $34,190. The Leaf S Plus starts at $38,200, SV Plus starts at $39,750, and the SL Plus starts at $43,900. All of those list prices are in addition to the $925 destination and handling charge.

All Leaf modes get the Nissan Safety Shield 360 standard. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also standard. Nissan’s ProPilot Assist, ePedal, and Intelligent Around View monitor are available.

