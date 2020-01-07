2020 LG OLED and LG NanoCell TVs unveiled at CES

LG has unveiled its 2020 range of OLED TVs and also its new LG NanoCell TVs at CES, there are 14 new OLED models and three GX Galleery Series 4K Ultra HD TVs.

There are also some new 8K and 4K LG NanoCell LCD TVs which LG are also showing off at this years Consumer Electronics Show.

At the heart of the latest 8K and 4K LG OLED and 8K LG NanoCell TVs are a number of advanced core technologies, most notably the new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI Processor. This advanced processor leverages upgraded processing power and artificial intelligence deep learning algorithms to improve on LG’s renowned picture quality and enable a host of specialized features for various types of content including movies, games and sports, taking the user experience to new heights.

LG’s 2020 premium TVs flaunt unique, elegant designs that integrate effortlessly with any home decor. The all-new minimalist Gallery Series takes design to a whole different level with an ultra-thin form factor – the 65-inch model is a mere 20 millimeters (0.79 inches) thin. Paired with an included specially-designed wall mount, these 55-, 65- and 77-inch class models hang completely flush on the wall, providing a dramatic appearance, transforming the OLED into a piece of art.

You can find out more information about the new 2020 2020 LG OLED and LG NanoCell TVs over at LG at the link below.

Source LG

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals