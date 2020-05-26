2020 Ford Edge ST-Line is all about style

Ford has pulled the covers off the new 2020 Ford Edge ST-Line that ups the style while keeping stock Edge power. Essentially the model looks like the Edge ST but is aimed at those who only want the style and don’t care for the upgraded engine. The ST-Line is available to order starting today, featuring the standard 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine paired with a quick-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission.

The SUV is also available with Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist Plus driver-assist technology. The big upside of ditching the more powerful engine in the Edge ST is that the ST-Line is $5165 cheaper. ST-Line offers the same aggressive looks, including body-colored bumpers, black ST beltline molding combined with lower sport cladding, standard fog lamps, and signature LED lighting.

The vehicle also gets black roof rack side rails, 20-inch gloss black aluminum wheels, and unique Edge ST-Line badging. The standard 2.0-liter EcoBoost four makes 250 hp, and the vehicle comes standard with SYNC 3 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Order books are open for the Edge ST-Line starting today.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals