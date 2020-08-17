2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock starts at $79,595

Dodge has unveiled a new muscle car that it says is the world’s quickest and most powerful. The vehicle is called the 2020 Challenger SRT Super Stock and features a retuned version of the 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 that powers the SRT Hellcat Redeye. The new engine calibration increases the horsepower to 807.

Dodge says that the vehicle can hit 60 mph from a standstill in 3.25 seconds while running the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds. Those numbers make it the quickest and most powerful muscle car around. The car comes standard with Nitto NT05R drag radials on 18-by-11-inch wheels.

It also has unique Bilstein dampers and lightweight Brembo brakes all around. Dodge says that the order books will open later this month with deliveries scheduled to begin later this year. The car features the widebody as standard.

