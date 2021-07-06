iiyama G-Master 27″ 165Hz curved gaming monitor

iiyama has introduced its new 27 inch curved gaming monitors offering a refresh rate of 165Hz and equipped with a 1500R curved VA panel inspired by the human field-of-view. Other features include support for Freesync Premium, a 1ms response time and a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and VA panel technology guaranteeing “excellent contrast ratio, making all the nuances between the light and dark colors clearly visible” says iiyama.

On the G-MASTER GB2766HSU-B1 users can adjust the brightness and the dark shades with the Black Tuner, giving greater viewing performance in shadowed areas as well as being able to choose from one of the predefined gaming modes which iiyama has integrated into the curved gaming monitor for FPS or Strategy games, as well as allowing you to set and store your own custom settings if preferred.

“Inspired by the human field of view, the 1500R curvature of the screen guarantees a realistic and comfortable viewing experience allowing you to really immerse yourself in the game. Fast response time is key to ultra-smooth gaming. It reduces ghosting and blurring providing the user with an improved graphic performance. Freesync Premium Technology guarantees low input latency and low framerate compensation putting an end to any tearing or stuttering issues at virtually any framerate.”

Other features of the G-MASTER GB2766HSU-B1 curved gaming monitor include an aspect ratio of 16:9, 250 cd/m² typical brightness, 3000:1 typical static contrast and a viewing zone of horizontal/vertical: 178°/178°, right/left: 89°/89°, up/down: 89°/89° together with a 597.8 x 336.3mm viewable area.

Source : iiyama

