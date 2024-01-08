15 Awesome iPhone Shortcuts (Video)

Are you an iPhone user looking to streamline your daily activities? With the constantly evolving technology at our fingertips, it’s essential to keep abreast of tools that not only save time but also enhance our interaction with our devices. Today, we delve into 15 ingenious iPhone shortcuts designed by Stephen Robles to automate tasks and improve efficiency. These handy tricks range from handling calls and messages to tweaking device settings and media control. Let’s have a look at these awesome iPhone shortcuts in the video below.

Silencing Unknown Callers Automation: Say goodbye to unwanted interruptions. This feature automates silencing calls from unknown numbers during specified times, like 7 PM to 7 AM. It involves setting up two automations for turning this feature on and off, ensuring peace during your crucial hours. Manual Home ETA Shortcut: Ever needed to inform someone of your estimated time of arrival (ETA) home? This shortcut allows you to select your current location and calculates the ETA, even offering the option to send this info via text. Clipboard Saving Shortcut: Ever needed to quickly save a piece of information? This shortcut lets you save your current clipboard content directly to a designated folder in the Notes app, perfect for storing information on the fly. Back Tap Translation Shortcut: Utilizing the iPhone’s back tap feature, this shortcut activates live translation, translating spoken words into your selected language. It’s like having a personal translator at your fingertips. Personal Hotspot Automation: This feature automatically enables your iPhone’s personal hotspot when connected to a charger – a real lifesaver when you need an instant internet connection. Wi-Fi Connection and Playlist Playback Shortcut: This shortcut is a double whammy! It connects to a specified Wi-Fi network and plays your selected music playlist. Plus, there’s an option to switch the playback destination to devices like HomePods. Podcast Playback and Sharing Shortcuts: This set includes shortcuts for playing the latest episode of a podcast, getting details about it, and sharing the episode link. A real treat for podcast enthusiasts! Volume Adjustment Automation for Alarms: No more blaring post-alarm volumes. This automation adjusts your device’s volume when an alarm is stopped, ensuring a return to normal levels. Auto Brightness and Auto Lock Settings Shortcut: Tailor your screen settings swiftly for activities like video recording where the screen should stay active. Quick access to auto brightness and auto lock settings can be a game-changer. App-Specific Volume Muting Automation: Mutes your device’s volume when opening specific apps, but only if no music or podcast is playing. Perfect for discreet app browsing. YouTube Playback on Apple TV Shortcut: Streamline your viewing experience with this shortcut that airplays YouTube videos from your iPhone to an Apple TV. Smart Plug Control for Battery Charging: This clever automation turns off a connected smart plug, like Eve Energy, when your iPhone’s battery hits a set level, helping to prolong battery health. Shortcut to Battery Health and Charging Settings: Access your battery health and charging settings quicker than ever. It’s a simple yet effective tool for maintaining your device’s longevity. PDF Creation from Multiple Files: Need a PDF document in a pinch? Combine multiple files into one PDF document with this nifty shortcut. Customizable Automation Suggestions: The creator invites viewers to contribute their shortcut ideas, fostering a community of shared knowledge and innovation.

Each of these shortcuts is presented in a step-by-step manner, making them easy to follow and implement. Whether you’re a seasoned iPhone user or new to the iOS ecosystem, these shortcuts are sure to elevate your experience.

In this dynamic world where every second counts, leveraging these iPhone shortcuts can significantly enhance your efficiency and interaction with your device. Embrace these tools and join the league of tech-savvy individuals making the most of their iPhones.

Source & Image Credit: Stephen Robles



