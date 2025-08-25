144 Hz FHD & 240 Hz QHD : Titan-army Gaming Monitors from $99 #titanarmy #labordaydeal

Titan-army P2718C 27-inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor

The display is the heart of any gaming rig. You can own a top-tier GPU and CPU, but if your monitor can’t keep up, you’ll never see their full potential. The Titan-army P2718C 27″ Gaming Monitor delivers the speed, clarity, and comfort that modern players expect, combining a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time with a color-accurate IPS panel and HDR10 support. It’s purpose-built for fluid gameplay and everyday versatility.

For a limited time, you can get the Titan-army P2718C 27″ Gaming Monitor at an unbeatable price. Currently available for just $99.99 (RRP $139.99), this feature-packed display offers the perfect opportunity to upgrade your setup with a high-refresh IPS monitor that delivers stunning visuals and smooth performance at a truly outstanding value.

Immersive IPS Picture

At 27 inches with a 1920×1080 resolution, the P2718C hits the performance sweet spot for high-frame-rate gaming without overtaxing your graphics card. Its IPS technology provides 178° viewing angles and consistent colors across the screen. With 99% sRGB coverage and HDR10, you get crisp details, richer highlights, and balanced contrast whether you’re exploring open worlds, watching films, or editing photos.

High Refresh, Low Latency

A 144 Hz refresh rate is a substantial upgrade over standard 60 Hz panels. Fast-moving scenes look noticeably smoother, improving both immersion and reaction time in shooters, racers, and action titles. The quoted 1 ms response time helps reduce smearing and motion blur, keeping edges clean during rapid camera pans. Paired with AMD FreeSync (Adaptive-Sync), the monitor synchronizes with compatible GPUs to cut screen tearing and stutter for a more stable experience.

Preset Modes for Every Task

Not all games—or tasks—need the same tuning. The P2718C includes six preset modes (FPS, RTS, Gaming, Movie, Network, Standard) so you can switch quickly between high-contrast competitive settings and more natural profiles for entertainment or productivity. It’s a practical way to get good results fast without digging through deep menus.

Long sessions demand comfort. Hardware low blue light and flicker-free DC dimming help reduce eye strain, particularly in low-light environments. The included stand supports -5° to +20° tilt so you can set a comfortable angle, and the display is VESA 100×100 mm compatible for use with arms or wall mounts.

You get both HDMI 1.4 and DisplayPort 1.2 for easy hookup to desktops, laptops, and consoles, plus a headphone jack for convenient audio. The simple port selection keeps setup straightforward while supporting high-refresh-rate PC gaming and 1080p console play.

Built for Gaming, Ready for Everything

While its feature set is tuned for players, the P2718C doubles as an excellent everyday monitor. The IPS panel’s clarity is well-suited to documents, spreadsheets, and creative tools, and HDR10 enhances streaming video. The understated black design fits cleanly into a gaming room, studio, or home office.

The Titan-army P2718C 27″ combines speed, color accuracy, and practical comforts at a compelling price point. If you want a reliable, fast 1080p display with 144 Hz, 1 ms, FreeSync, and HDR10—plus eye-care features and VESA mounting—this model is an easy addition to your shortlist.

Titan-army P2718C Specifications

Panel Type: 27″ IPS

27″ IPS Resolution: 1920 × 1080 (Full HD)

1920 × 1080 (Full HD) Refresh Rate: 144 Hz

144 Hz Response Time: 1 ms

1 ms Brightness: 350 cd/m²

350 cd/m² Contrast Ratio: 1500:1

1500:1 Color Coverage: 99% sRGB

99% sRGB HDR Support: HDR10

HDR10 Viewing Angles: 178° horizontal / 178° vertical

178° horizontal / 178° vertical Adaptive Sync: AMD FreeSync (Adaptive-Sync)

AMD FreeSync (Adaptive-Sync) Preset Modes: FPS, RTS, Gaming, Movie, Network, Standard

FPS, RTS, Gaming, Movie, Network, Standard Eye Care: Low blue light, flicker-free DC dimming

Low blue light, flicker-free DC dimming Video Inputs: 1 × HDMI 1.4, 1 × DisplayPort 1.2

1 × HDMI 1.4, 1 × DisplayPort 1.2 Audio: Headphone jack

Headphone jack Ergonomics: Tilt adjustable (-5° to +20°)

Tilt adjustable (-5° to +20°) VESA Mount: 100 × 100 mm

100 × 100 mm Dimensions (with stand): ~24.19″ × 17.75″ × 8.6″

~24.19″ × 17.75″ × 8.6″ Weight: ~8.05 lb

~8.05 lb Power Usage: 25 W typical, ~0.5 W standby

25 W typical, ~0.5 W standby Warranty: 1-year parts and labor

1-year parts and labor Included Accessories: Stand, base, HDMI cable, adapter, tie-line buckle, user manual

Titan-army P2510S PLUS 24.5″ 240Hz Gaming Monitor

Competitive-Level Speed Meets QHD Clarity

For gamers seeking the sweet spot between refresh-rate performance and crisp visuals, the Titan-army P2510S PLUS 24.5″ Gaming Monitor presents a compelling proposition. It combines a fast 240 Hz refresh rate with high-resolution QHD clarity (2560 × 1440) on a compact 24.5-inch Fast IPS panel. With advanced features like HDR500, Adaptive-Sync, and vivid colour fidelity, it delivers responsive gameplay without sacrificing image quality.

For a limited time, the Titan-army P2510S PLUS 24.5″ Gaming Monitor is available at a notable discount. With an RRP of $349.99, it can now be yours for just $219.99. That’s excellent value for a QHD 240 Hz Fast IPS display with HDR500 support and Adaptive-Sync—making this an appealing upgrade for gamers seeking both speed and clarity at a competitive price.

Fluid Speed With Fast IPS

The core attraction of the P2510S PLUS is its 240 Hz refresh rate paired with a 1 ms (GtG) response time—an ideal configuration for fast-paced, competitive gaming. Fast IPS technology ensures rapid image transitions while preserving wide viewing angles and staying free of the typical artefacts associated with overdrive.

Sharp QHD Clarity

With a 2K QHD resolution at 24.5 inches, the pixel density reaches approximately 120 PPI—sharp enough to avoid scaling while keeping text and fine details impressively clear. Compared to standard 1080p monitors, this adds noticeably more visual fidelity without pushing GPU demands too high.

Colour That Stands Out

The panel covers 123% of the sRGB colour volume and roughly 95% of DCI-P3, delivering vivid, lifelike visuals. Factory calibration helps ensure more faithful colour reproduction across gaming and creative tasks.

Enhanced HDR and Adaptive Sync

HDR500 certification means peak brightness reaches 500 nits, enabling deeper contrast, brighter highlights, and improved image depth. Multiple HDR modes (Auto, Gaming, Cinema) make it easy to adapt to different content types. Adaptive-Sync technology smooths out tear-free gameplay when matched with compatible GPU hardware.

Useful Gaming Tools

Titan-army equips the P2510S PLUS with Game+ Assist features—dynamic OD tuning retains 1 ms response even when frame rates fluctuate, while tools like crosshairs, dark-balance adjustment, night vision, and scenario presets give practical edge in competitive settings.

Comfort and Flexibility

The monitor comes with eye-care safeguards, including low-blue-light support, DC dimming, and flicker-free control. For workstation flexibility, it offers PIP/PBP modes, enabling multitasking across two input sources. The stand itself is versatile—offering tilt, swivel, height adjustment, pivot, plus 100 × 100 mm VESA compatibility.

Performance That Impresses

The P2510S PLUS has been well received for its responsiveness and visual quality. Its combination of 240 Hz speed, QHD clarity, and HDR capability makes it stand out as one of the first 24-inch 1440p 240 Hz monitors widely available, offering both smooth gameplay and wide colour support.

The Titan-army P2510S PLUS 24.5″ strikes an appealing balance—it’s speedy enough for competitive play, detailed enough for immersive visuals, and equipped with thoughtful extras like HDR500 and PIP/PBP support. All of that, wrapped in a compact, modern design, makes it a smart choice for players seeking high-end performance at a competitive price.

Titan-army P2510S PLUS Specifications

Panel Size: 24.5″ Fast IPS

24.5″ Fast IPS Resolution: 2560 × 1440 (QHD)

2560 × 1440 (QHD) Refresh Rate: 240 Hz

240 Hz Response Time: 1 ms GTG (with Dynamic OD)

1 ms GTG (with Dynamic OD) Brightness: 400 nits (typical), HDR500 peak

400 nits (typical), HDR500 peak Contrast Ratio: 1000:1 (typical)

1000:1 (typical) Colour Coverage: 123% sRGB, 94% DCI-P3

123% sRGB, 94% DCI-P3 HDR Support: HDR500 (Auto, Gaming, Cinema modes)

HDR500 (Auto, Gaming, Cinema modes) Sync: Adaptive-Sync

Adaptive-Sync Game+ Tools: Dynamic OD, crosshair overlays, dark balance, Night Vision, scenario presets

Dynamic OD, crosshair overlays, dark balance, Night Vision, scenario presets Eye-Care Features: Low blue light, DC dimming, flicker-free

Low blue light, DC dimming, flicker-free PIP/PBP: Yes

Yes Inputs: 2 × HDMI 2.0, 2 × DisplayPort 1.4, 1 × Audio out

2 × HDMI 2.0, 2 × DisplayPort 1.4, 1 × Audio out Ergonomic Stand: Tilt, swivel, height, pivot, VESA 100 × 100 mm

Tilt, swivel, height, pivot, VESA 100 × 100 mm Dimensions (with base): ~557.7 × 422.6 × 218.5 mm

~557.7 × 422.6 × 218.5 mm Weight: ~3.2 kg



