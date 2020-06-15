Geeky Gadgets

007 movie No Time To Die hits theaters 12th November 2020

By

no time to die

The new James Bond movie No Time To Die will land it movie theaters in the UK on the 12th of November 2020.

It will be released in the US just over a week later on the 20th of November 2020, the news was announced by 007 himself on Twitter.

The new 007 movie was originally scheduled to land in April, the release was delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak around the world.

The last trailer we had for the new James Bond movie was released back in February, you can see the trailer below.

Source Man of Many

