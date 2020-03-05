New 007 movie No Time To Die pushed back to November

The new 007 movie, No Time To Die was die to launch in movie theaters next month, the launch of the movie has now been delayed until November.

The delay is due to the coronavirus outbreak and it makes sense for the movie to be delayed until November.

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of No Time To Die will be postponed until November 2020.

The No Time To Die movie will launch in movie theaters in the UK on the 12th of November 2020 and in other countries including the US on the 25th of November 2020.

