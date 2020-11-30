ZTE Watch Live smartwatch gets official

ZTE has added a new smartwatch to its range with the launch of the ZTE Watch Live, the device comes with a 1.3 inch display with a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels.

The device comes with a range of feature including sleep tracking, 24 hour hear monitoring, Blood Oxygen SpO2 tracking and more.

The ZTE Watch Live also comes with support for a range of fitness tracking including running, cycling, swimming, skipping and more with 12 in total.

It features Bluetooth 4.2 and it will come in a choice of different colors which include black, orange and blue. It will retail for CNY 229 in China which is about $35 at the current exchange.

Source Tizen Help

