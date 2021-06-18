ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R Android smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

The ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R is an Android smartphone that is designed for gaming and now we get to find out more details about the handset in an unboxing video from Tech Spurt.

The device was made official in May and it will go on sale in the UK from the 20th of June, lets find out more details about the handset.

The Red Magic 6R comes with a Snapdragon 888 processor and a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The handset features a 6.67 inch AMOLED display that features a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate.

There are a range of cameras on the device which include a quad camera setup on the back, this is made up of a 64 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide secondary cameras and a 5 megapixel and a 2 megapixel camera.

The device comes with a 4200 mAh battery and it comes with 30W fast charging, it will be available in a choice of colors which will include Mercury Silver, Light Blue and Black. The handset will go on sale in the UK on the 20th of June and it will retail for £419, not bad for a Snapdragon 888 powered Android smartphone.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals