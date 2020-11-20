ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G smartphone unveiled

ZTe has unveiled a new Andrpid smartphone, the ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G and the handset features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor.

The handset also comes with a choice of 6GB and 8GB of RAM and there is also 128GB of storage on the device.

The device will also feature a 6.52 inch display although the exact resolution is not know, the standard version of the handset has a HD+ display.

On the back of the device there will be four cameras which include a 64 megapixel main camera and the handset will also come with a 4000 mAh battery.

Source Myfixguide

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals