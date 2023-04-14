ZTE Axon 50 Ultra smartphone unveiled

ZTE has launched a new Android smartphone, the ZTE Axon 50 Ultra and the handset comes with two-way satellite messages over BDS (BeiDou Satellite), this lets you send and receive an SMS when there is no signal.

The handset features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor.

The new ZTE Axon 50 Ultra smartphone comes with a range of RAM and storage options up to 1TB of storage, the exact RAM configurations have not been revealed as yet.

The device features a range of high-end cameras with a single camera on the front of the handset and three cameras on the rear. On the front of the device, we have a 16-megapixel camera for taking selfies and making video calls. On the back of the handset, there is a 64-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera as well.

The new ZTE Axon 50 Ultra smartphone comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 80W fast charging, the handset comes with MyOS and Google’s Android 13 OS. As yet there are no details on how much the handset will retail for, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you know.

