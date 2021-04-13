ZTE Axon 30 Ultra receives 3C certification

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra smartphone is expected to launch soon, now the handset has received 3C certification and we have some more information about the device.

The handset is rumored to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and it will also feature three 64 megapixel cameras and a 6.9 inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device will apparently come with a 66W fast charger and it will also support a range of other charging modes.

Other rumored specifications on the handset include a choice of RAM options up to 12GB and it may come with up to 512GB of storage.

Source GSM Arena

