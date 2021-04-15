ZTE Axon 30 5G gets benchmarked

We recently heard some information on the new ZTE Axon 30 5G smartphone and now the handset has recently appeared in some benchmarks.

The ZTE Axon 30 5G recently appeared on the Geekbench benchmarks and it was also spotted on the Google Play console.

The handset will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and will come with 8GB of RAM, it will also come with Android 11.

The Axon 30 5G will come with a 6.67 inch AMOLED display which will features a 144Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. There will also be a 4600 mAh battery and fast charging.

We will have more information on the new ZTE Axon 30 5G smartphone when it is made official later this week.

Source Pricebaba, GSM Arena

