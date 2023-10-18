Zotac ZBOX PI430AJ with AirJet and ARM-Based NVIDIA Jetson embedded

The ZBOX PI430AJ with AirJet, which made its debut at COMPUTEX 2023, is a testament to ZOTAC’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and design. The cooling system, which incorporates two AirJet Mini Modules by Frore Systems, effectively removes heat, thereby ensuring the efficient operation of the device. This is a significant advancement in the field of mini PCs, where managing heat dissipation is often a challenge due to the compact size of the units.

The ZBOX PI430AJ is not just a mini PC with an innovative cooling system. It is a powerful computing device equipped with an Intel Core i3 processor and 8 GB LPDDR5 memory. It also features an M.2 SSD storage slot, offering high-speed data access and ample storage. All these features are packed into a system the size of a deck of cards, making the ZBOX PI430AJ an impressive achievement in miniaturization.

Zotac ZBOX PI430AJ with AirJet mini PC

The active cooling module of the PI430AJ operates quietly, a feature that is highly desirable in compact computing devices. Its solid-state design ensures minimal wear and tear over time, thereby increasing its stability, reliability, and robustness. These qualities make it an ideal choice for users who require a compact, yet powerful computing solution that can withstand the rigors of everyday use.

ZBOX PI430AJ ports and connections

Connectivity is another area where the ZBOX PI430AJ with AirJet excels. It offers a variety of options including a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, HDMI and DisplayPort display outputs, a full-sized Gigabit LAN port, Bluetooth 5.2, and WiFi 6 wireless connectivity options. These features ensure that users can connect a wide range of devices to the mini PC, thereby enhancing its versatility.

The design of the ZBOX PI430AJ with AirJet has not gone unnoticed. The redesign of the ZBOX pico Series was awarded the Good Design Award 2023, Japan’s premier design award for revolutionary products. This recognition underscores the innovative design approach that ZOTAC has taken with this product.

In addition to the ZBOX PI430AJ with AirJet, ZOTAC has also introduced the ZBOX PRO lineup of Mini PCs, powered by the NVIDIA Jetson SoM. These are cost-effective, small form-factor AI Edge computing units optimized for power efficiency and 24/7 operation. The ARM-based lineup includes the NVIDIA Jetson Nano, Jetson Orin Nano, or Jetson Orin NX SoM, capable of up to 100 trillion operations per second (TOPS) for AI inference pipelines. They also feature integrated hardware watchdogs to ensure operational uptimes and industrial-grade high-speed interface support for sensors or other peripherals.

The ZOTAC ZBOX PI430AJ with AirJet and the ARM-based NVIDIA Jetson embedded lineup represent a significant leap forward in the mini PC and edge computing sectors. With their innovative design, powerful features, and efficient operation, they are set to redefine the standards of compact computing.

Source: Zotac



