ZOTAC Zbox Magnus EN52060V with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2600 GPU

Zotac has unveiled a new version of its Zbox Magnus EN52060V mini PC equipped with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2600 discrete GPU with 6 GB of GDDR6 memory. The 2.65-liter Zbox Magnus EN chassis is capable of accepting up to 32 GB of DDR4-2600 memory, an M.2-2280 SSD with a PCIe 3.0 x4 or SATA interface, and a 2.5-inch storage device.

“MAGNUS EN52060V is the ultimate Mini Creator PC. Built for creators and hardware enthusiasts, it’s empowered by a 9th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ graphics and premium connectivity. Re-engineered with breathability and striking the perfect balance between power and thermals for robust performance. Tackle demanding creative workloads, boost your productivity, and power through any experience in the most compact form factor.”

Connectivity on the mini PC include a Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 adapter, 2 x RJ-45 connectors (2.5 GbE + GbE), 2 x USB 3.1 Type-C connectors, 4 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports, four display outputs : DP 1.4, two HDMI 2.0b, one USB-C, SD card reader, and 2 x 3.5-mm audio jacks for headphones and a microphone.

Specifications of the Zbox Magnus EN52060V Barebones mini PC :

– 9th Gen Intel Core processor

– NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6

– Up to 32GB DDR4-2666/2400 memory support

– Supports up to 4 displays

– 2 x USB 3.1 GEN2 (1 Type-C), 4 x USB 3.0

– Intel Optane Memory ready

– Killer Networking

– Creator Ready / 4K Ready / Gaming Ready / VR Ready

Source : ZOTAC

