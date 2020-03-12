ZOE smart air cooler and purifier you can use all year long

ZOE is a 2-in-1 eco-friendly air cooler and purify launched via Kickstarter and specifically created to help purify the air in your home without harming the environment. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the project which is being created by an international team of engineers and product developers from Europe and the United States.

“Your home should be a safe and comfortable space for you and your family. ZOE will both monitor, control the temperature and clean the air in your home while respecting the environment. Zoe Air Cooling system doesn’t rely on heavy compressors or refrigerant gas to lower air temperatures. Zoe reduces heat through a unique system that evaporates water vapor into the air. Much like a breeze flowing across a lake or the refreshing cool air you feel near a waterfall, Zoe releases a comfortable, cool breeze with the natural process of water evaporation.“

“Our custom made bladeless fan allows the air to move more smoothly and efficiently through the entire Multiplier making Zoe a real powerhouse, with wind speed up to 10m/ seconds and 300+ CFM rating However, Zoe still manages to keep noise levels as low as 30 dB while delivering high cooling / purifying performance.”

Features of ZOE include :

– 3 modes: depending on your cooling needs you can choose one of Zoe’s modes: sleep / natural/normal.

– Air Flow control: Zoe three fan speed allows you to adjust the air output.

– Timer: Zoe’s easy to use timer lets you schedule one, two, four and eight hours of operation so you can set the unit for as long as you need to use it.

Source : Kickstarter

