Zerohour EDC organizer from $15

Anyone searching for a convenient way to organise their everyday carry items, may be interested in a new EDC organiser called Zerohour. Launched via Kickstarter the project is now coming to the end of its run and has successfully raised over $150,000 after acquiring just $800 to make the jump into production. Over 4,000 backers have helped bring the project to life, and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during November 2020.

“Whether you’re a daily commuter, emergency responder, avid traveler, or work-from-home EDC enthusiast staying organized is important to be truly prepared for anything; especially when it comes to keeping those small or large every day carry items close at hand. Each EDC Organizer will now come with a detachable center pouch that will serve two purposes; separate both sides of the organizer to protect items from touching/scratching each other AND provide a mesh slot + zippered pocket to store even more stuff!”

“There are now two new color options for the EDC Organizer and Detachable Center Pouch. You will be able to choose from black, gray, and tan/brown.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals