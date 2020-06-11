ZERO offline crypto currency wallet with EAL7 security from €288

ZERO as a new crypto currency wallet launched via Indigogo offering an easy-to-use crypto wallet which offers the world’s highest security certification EAL7 and is 100% off-line. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the crypto currency wallet which is now available to back from €288 offering a 42% saving off the recommended retail price.

“Until today the rumors were true: holding cryptocurrencies is not safe. Every single day, millions of dollars are stolen from users’ wallets. Cryptocurrency theft topped a record $2.5 billion in 2018 and an astounding $4.3 billion in 2019. No more. NGRAVE is launching a radically more secure and intuitive end-to-end solution so you can manage your crypto wallet with real peace of mind. Almost two years ago, we – the three co-founders of NGRAVE – came together asking ourselves which solution we would entrust with our very first to our very last bitcoin. We couldn’t find the answer.”

Features of the ZERO crypto currency wallet :

– Built from the ground up with world leading technology and security players

– Developed together with the end user for an easy and intuitive user experience

– 100% offline. Your secret keys are generated offline and are never exposed

– Multi-layered anti-tampering

– The first blockchain technology product to earn the EAL 7 security certification

– Pocket-size with a high end touch screen and seamless QR codes based communication

– A stainless steel backup solution for your keys

– Fully manufactured in Belgium, for maximum quality

Source : Indiegogo

