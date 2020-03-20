YouTube to limit video quality in Europe to SD

Earlier today we heard that Netflix would be reducing video quality in Europe in order to keep up with the increase demand on Internet companies due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Now YouTube has announced that they will be doing the same and will be switching over to SD video by default.

“We are making a commitment to temporarily switch all traffic in the EU to standard definition by default,” the company said in a statement.

This should also help to put less pressure on Internet companies in Europe over the coming weeks. We also heard from BT in the UK earlier who said that they would be removing all data caps on their Home Broadband in the UK.

There could be increased pressure on networks in the UK from next week as children will be off school so their is expected to be an increase in demand.

Source Reuters, MacRumors

