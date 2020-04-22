YouTube gets Flex Mode with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Google has added a new Flex Mode to YouTube for Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip smartphone, it is designed to work with the folding display on the handset.

The Flex ode is designed to adjust the video to whatever you adjust the folding display on the Galaxy Z Flip.

With Galaxy Z Flip’s unique folding system, you can set your Galaxy Z Flip on the table and watch your favorite YouTube channel hands-free. And now, this hands-free experience is taken up to the next level with Flex mode compatibility. When you enjoy YouTube with your Galaxy Z Flip hands-free, the display evenly splits into two 4-inch screens. While watching a video on the top half of the display, you can use the bottom half to search for other videos, read descriptions and write comments with no distractions.

You can find out more details about the Galaxy Z Flip and this new Flex Mode for YouTube over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

