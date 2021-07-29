Xiaomi Poco X3 GT gets unboxed (video)

The new Xiaomi Poco X3 GT was made official yesterday and now we get to find out more information about the handset in an unboxing video.

The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Xiaomi Poco X3 GT, lets find out more details about the device.

The handset comes with a 6.6 inch IPS LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Processing is provided by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB and 256GB of built in storage.

There are a range of cameras on the new Poco X3 GT smartphone, this includes a front facing 16 megapixel camera which has been designed for making video calls and taking Selfies.

On the rear of the handset there is a 64 megapixel main camera for taking photos and videos. On top of this there is an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro cameras.

The device also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 67W fast charging. Apparently it takes just 42 minutes to charge the battery fully. For software the device comes with MIUI 12.5 which is based on Android 11.

The new Xiaomi Poco X3 GT smartphone will retail for $299 128GB of storage models. The 8GB of RAM and the 256GB of storage model will cost $329.

Source & Image Credit Tech Spurt

