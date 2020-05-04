Xiaomi Mi 10 5G lands in India May 8th

The Xiaomi Mi 10 5G was supposed to launch in India last month, the handset was delayed due to COVID-19 and it will now launch this month.

The handset will launch in India on the 8th of May, although the exact pricing of the handset has not been revealed as yet.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 5G will come with a 6.67 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and processing is provided by a Snapdragon 865 processor.

The device features 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, on the front of the handset there is a 20 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is a quad camera setup. These include a 108 megapixel main camera, plus a 13 megapixel camera and two 2 megapixel cameras.

