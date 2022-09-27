Xiaomi Civi 2 smartphone gets official

Xiaomi has added a new smartphone to its range in China, the Xiaomi Civi 2 and the handset comes with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display.

The display comes with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it features Corning Gorilla Glass 5, the handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 mobile processor.

The Xiaomi Civi 2 comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset does not come with a microSD card slot.

The handset also comes with a 4500 mAh battery and it comes with 67W fast charging which can apparently charge the device from zero to one hundred percent in just 40 minutes.

The device comes with a range of high-end cameras, there are three cameras on the back and two cameras on the front of the device.

On the front of the new Xiaomi Civi 2 smartphones, there is a 32-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 32-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 20-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The new Civi 2 smartphone will retail for CNY 2,399 which is about $335 at the current exchange rate, it will come in four colors, black, white, pink and blue.

Source GSM Arena



